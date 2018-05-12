Chris Sale Never Thinks About Coming Out Of Red Sox Game After Each Inning

Chris Sale shook off two rough innings before turning in a 15-strikeout performance.

The lefty accounted for 24 swings-and-misses on the night with his slider nearly impossible to hit.

Sale went the full nine innings before the game headed for extras, and told reporters after the game what was working for him and if he thought about not pitching the ninth.

