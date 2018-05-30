Colin Cowherd Believes LeBron James Will Sign With One Of These Two Teams

While LeBron James currently is focusing on his quest for a fourth NBA championship, the Cleveland Cavaliers star likely has a lot on his mind outside of the matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

James has the option to opt out of his contract with the Cavs after the season ends and undoubtedly will be pursued by almost every NBA franchise.

With the current iteration of the Cavs being something that leaves a lot to be desired, many have speculated that James will either take his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers, or head West to link up with James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers have been a rumored suitor for James and forward Paul George for over a year, and Colin Cowherd believes James ultimately will choose between LA and staying in Northeast Ohio.

Take a listen to his reasoning from Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1:

"I really believe it's 51% Lakers and 49% Cavs." — @ColinCowherd on LeBron's next destination pic.twitter.com/AkswdAWvx2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 29, 2018

While it doesn’t seem like there is an ideal fit out there for the 33-year-old star, it’s hard to see him staying with a Cavs team that has fallen off since the trade of Kyrie Irving.

If James desires more NBA titles then Houston or Philadelphia probably would be his best bet, but don’t sleep on the Lakers. LA has a glut of young talent and space for two max contracts this offseason, meaning the possibilities for them nearly are endless.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images