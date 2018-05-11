Colin Cowherd Explains Reason For Brad Stevens’ Absurd Award Snub

Brad Stevens is a basketball genius, even if his peers don’t see it that way.

The Boston Celtics coach received zero (!) votes from the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year award, which Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey won.

Stevens had a typical reaction to the vote, while Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown was stunned at the voting snub.

And you can add Colin Cowherd to the list of people who think it’s ridiculous that Stevens didn’t garner a vote. The FOX Sports radio host explained that Stevens’ genius comes from his ability to raise every single one of his players’ games, and his exceptional situational basketball IQ.

He also stated he believes that the older coaches in the league decided not to vote for Stevens for fear of “elevating” his status.

Take a listen:

"The fact that Brad Stevens didn't get one single Coach of the Year vote is outrageous… Every player that plays for Brad Stevens is the best that player is."@ColinCowherd on the Celtics Head Coach pic.twitter.com/K7vRJ0Fad6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 10, 2018

Stevens has taken a Celtics team without the injured Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to the Eastern Conference finals, a place very few people thought they could reach without their two stars. Boston’s young core of Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown have taken huge strides under the basketball wunderkind and Stevens dazzles with his tactical decisions on a nightly basis.

He probably should have won the award, and he definitely should have received a vote.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images