Colin Cowherd Gives Five Reasons Why LeBron James Needs To Leave Cavs

LeBron James ultimately might prefer to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that doesn’t mean The King won’t take his talents elsewhere this summer.

Colin Cowherd believes James needs to leave Cleveland, and the FS1 host fully expects the Cavs superstar to realize that after the season — if he hasn’t already — when he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

In fact, Cowherd listed five reasons on his show Tuesday, one day after the Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff series to complete a sweep.

The 5 reasons LeBron James needs to leave Cleveland, according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CLgB1VuVLx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 8, 2018

James could advance to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals this season — he went four years in a row with the Miami Heat and already has gone to three straight since returning to Cleveland — but the four-time MVP can control his own destiny (and legacy?), and there will be no shortage of intriguing options depending on what exactly he’s looking for on the open market.

