Colin Cowherd Trolls Celtics Ahead Of Potential Series Vs. LeBron James

LeBron James finished demolishing the Toronto Raptors on Monday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference’s top seed to secure a berth in the conference finals.

James’ recent domination of the Raptors has led some to jokingly rename the Canadian city “LeBronto,” noting the Cavs star’s ownership of the conference rival.

It appears James and the Cavs will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, as the C’s own a 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers and can close the series out Wednesday at TD Garden.

So with a potential Celtics-Cavs matchup on the horizon, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd took the initiative to prematurely grant James ownership of Boston in advance of the Eastern Conference showdown.

Take a look:

Super original.

The Cavs swept the C’s in last year’s conference finals, but both teams have changed immensely from a season ago.

While Cowherd and other pundits might think the C’s have no shot against James, Scottie Pippen is among those who believe Brad Stevens has what it takes to beat King James.