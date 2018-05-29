Colts’ Andrew Luck Looks A Whole Lot Different This Offseason Than Last

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

The Andrew Luck situation remains somewhat of a mystery, but at the bare minimum, it appears the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is ready for the upcoming NFL season from a physical standpoint.

Luck, who missed the entire 2017 campaign due to a shoulder injury, is looking considerably more bulked up this summer than last, as seen in a photo shared by NFL writer Warren Sharp.

You can check out the side-by-side difference here.

To be fair, Luck only was a few months removed from shoulder surgery in the photo from last summer, but it has to be a welcome sign for Colts fans that the 28-year-old appears to be in shape as training camp approaches.

But looking the part is one thing. Returning to Pro Bowl quarterback form is a whole other challenge.