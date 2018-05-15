Could Brad Stevens Leave Celtics For Duke? Chris Mannix Dismisses Idea

Brad Stevens has enjoyed a large amount of success in his tenure as the Boston Celtics head coach, leading the team to back-to-back Eastern Conference finals and garnering praise as one of the top coaches in the NBA.

Stevens and the Celtics are set up to be the toast of the Eastern Conference, if not the NBA, for the foreseeable future with a talented core of Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But is there a chance the basketball guru will bolt from the parquet floor and head to another building that is steeped in championship tradition?

Ever since Stevens left Butler University for the Celtics, theories have swirled that he eventually would head back to the college ranks to take over at Duke University once legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski hangs it up.

While it’s very rare for a coach to voluntarily leave the NBA to coach in the college ranks, Duke isn’t any college job and the opportunity to continue that winning tradition could be enticing to Stevens.

Dan Patrick asked Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix about the possibility Monday on “The Dan Patrick Show” and Mannix absolutely torpedoed the thought.

Take a listen:

While Mannix lays out a thorough counter-argument to the Stevens to Duke idea, one has to think it would be on Stevens’ radar when the time comes, especially if he has collected an NBA title by the time Krzyzewski retires.

The way Krzyzewski is going, he probably won’t retire for at least another five seasons, which gives Stevens ample time to win banners 18, 19 and 20 for the C’s before heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium if he so chooses.

