Craig Kimbrel Was Remarkably Well-Positioned For This Sandy Leon Homer

Pitchers are known to have a special relationship with their catchers, but this is a next-level connection.

Sandy Leon capped a strong night at the plate Tuesday night by belting a two-run home run into the Red Sox’s bullpen in the eighth inning of Boston’s 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

But take a close look at where Leon’s home run ball ended up:

Topping off a 3-hit game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xTd5Ofd2tk — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 30, 2018

As NESN’s Jerry Remy pointed out, the ball sailed directly into the glove of Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, who was warming up in the bullpen. It wasn’t like Kimbrel raced to snag Leon’s homer, either; he literally didn’t move from the mound where he was warming up.

Remy was off about one detail, though. Kimbrel did have to enter the game, as reliever Hector Velazquez loaded the bases in the ninth inning while recording just one out. But the All-Star closer was up to the task, working with Leon to record the final two outs and seal the win.

Now that’s teamwork.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images