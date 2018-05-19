Dana LeVangie Breaks Down Adjustments Rick Porcello Has Made This Season

After a down season in 2017, Rick Porcello is off to a great start in the 2018 campaign.

Through nine starts, the right-hander owns a 5-1 record with a 3.28 ERA.

Prior to Porcello’s start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Fenway Park, Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin and explained the adjustments Porcello has made that have led to success on the mound.

