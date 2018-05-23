Danica Patrick Revealed Pretty Big News During ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Appearance

Danica Patrick isn’t done breaking barriers.

The 36-year-old, who will retire from professional racing after Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, was a guest Tuesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Patrick hit all her usual talking points — wine, working out and Instagram — but she also announced some noteworthy news: She’s going to be the first woman to host the ESPY Awards.

Watch Patrick reveal the news in the video below:

Patrick’s monologue obviously will be the focus of the show, and it’s probably safe to assume she’ll poke fun at her highly publicized relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Beyond that, there are a few questions we can’t wait to have answered. Will she begin the show by handstanding to the microphone? Will she allow her Lego stunt double to fill in from to time? Will her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., be in attendance?

We’ll just have to wait until July 18 to find out.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images