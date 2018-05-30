Danny Ainge Chimes In On Bryan Colangelo Fiasco With Mischievous Tweet

NBA executives and dummy Twitter accounts don’t mix. Which is why Danny Ainge definitely doesn’t have one — or does he?
A bombshell report broke Tuesday night alleging Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo may have used multiple social media accounts to disclose confidential team information and criticize employees and players.
The allegations sent Twitter into a frenzy, and even Ainge got involved in the hoopla. After Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg joked that Ainge is the man behind the cult Twitter personality “Janos” (@isjanosnba), the Celtics’ president of basketball operations issued a sly reply.
So, you’re telling us there’s a chance, Danny?
For those unfamiliar, Janos — whose real identity is unknown — is a die-hard Celtics fan who hilariously tweets in broken English and has developed quite a substantial following. In fact, Ainge once praised one of Janos’ tweets back in February.
Makes you think, doesn’t it?
Ainge is just messing around, of course, but on the off chance he is Janos, he may have to explain that time he insulted every NBA team in a single 24-hour period.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP