Danny Ainge Thinks Kyrie Irving’s Game 7 Absence Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

Should Kyrie Irving have been on the bench with his teammates for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals?

That’s the question some folks are asking after the injured guard was noticeably absent last Friday when the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers 87-79 at TD Garden.

It since has been revealed that Irving underwent surgery for a deviated septum, explaining his absence, but perhaps the five-time All-Star could have made his presence felt in some way, either as a calming influence or by providing intel on his former team. The Celtics struggled to make shots throughout the contest, with fellow point guard Terry Rozier going 2-for-14, including 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge believes too much is being made of Irving not being around, though, especially since the 26-year-old was in constant contact with the front office, coaches and players leading up to Boston’s Game 7 showdown against Cleveland.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal at all, personally. I think that’s a little bit blown out of proportion,” Ainge said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich.” “But (Irving) was with Terry and communicating with Terry all along. Having him sit on the bench to calm Terry’s nerves, I don’t know. Our coaches, by Game 7, you know every single play that they’ve run and every play they ran the whole year. I’m just not sure how much of a benefit (that would’ve been).

“It’s a fair criticism, but I think it’s probably blown out of proportion.”

According to Ainge, Irving’s nasal procedure had been scheduled for a while and it wasn’t pushed back because he’s itching to return to the hardwood. Irving missed the remainder of the season after undergoing another knee surgery in early April.

“Taking care of the person and the team, sometimes there are conflicts,” Ainge said. “And I know he just wants to get back out on the court and play.”

Ainge confirmed that Irving was in New Jersey with his father and daughter for Game 7.