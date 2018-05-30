Danny Amendola No Longer No. 2 On Dolphins Cornerback’s Enemy List

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Danny Amendola’s arrival in Miami has forced Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain to alter his power rankings of NFL enemies.

McCain, who was ejected from a game last season for throwing a punch at Amendola, said Tuesday the former New England Patriots slot receiver might have been his second-most hated opponent, behind only Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

But that’s changed since he and Amendola became teammates.

“He’s not as bad as I thought he was,” McCain told reporters at Dolphins organized team activities, via the Sun Sentinel. “He’s a good guy. At the end of the day, he’s a leader. He’s going to be really good for this locker room and for this team and for the organization.”

Amendola, who signed a two-year, $12 million contract with Miami in March, has drawn praise for the intensity and competitiveness he’s shown in his first few Dolphins practices. He’ll lend his experience as a two-time Super Bowl champion to a Dolphins team that hasn’t advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2000.

“He works his tail off,” McCain told reporters. “He comes in every day, and you can tell he’s a real vet. He comes in to work and to play ball. We hope we can bring a championship to this city, and we him, being in New England, he’s got a couple piled up. But at the end of the day, now he’s here, and we’re ready to go get it.”