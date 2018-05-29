Dave Dombrowski Opens Up About Red Sox’s Decision To DFA Hanley Ramirez

The Boston Red Sox had to make a hard decision last week when they elected to designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment in order to activate Dustin Pedroia.

Ramirez had been scuffling at the plate of late, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Alex Cora elected to DFA Ramirez instead of making a number of other possible moves.

Dombrowski discussed the decision and what the Red Sox will look like now with Mitch Moreland manning first base every day Tuesday on “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

