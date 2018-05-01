Dave Dombrowski Praises Red Sox For Overcoming Early-Season Obstacles

The Boston Red Sox are off to a Major League Baseball-best 21-7 start to the season, but it’s certainly been no cakewalk.

The Red Sox dealt with pretty lousy weather conditions over the first month-plus, including rain and cold temperatures. Not to mention, Boston was tested right out of the gate with a nine-game road trip, six of which were on the West Coast.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski praised the ballclub for their approach in the face of less-than-ideal circumstances.

To hear Dombrowski’s interview with NESN’s Tom Caron, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports