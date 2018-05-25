Dave Dombrowski Reveals Hanley Ramirez Decision Was Alex Cora’s Call

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox raised plenty of eyebrows Friday morning with their decision to designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment.

Given how the Red Sox have used Ramirez all season and especially of late as he was struggling — he was still playing regularly — it was assumed the decision came, as most personnel decisions do, from the front office. In this case, that means it would have been president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski’s call.

However, Dombrowski said Friday afternoon at a press conference that the decision actually was made by manager Alex Cora.

“So he said ‘This is something I recommend us doing.’ I said, ‘You’re sure?’ And he said yeah and went through some different reasons and his thought process,” Dombrowski said Friday at Fenway Park. “What I asked him to do at that point was to go to the ballpark — he gets there earlier than me — meet with his coaching staff and be in a position where that’s really what he wanted to do.

“When I got to the ballpark yesterday, Frank Wren and I got to the ballpark and he said ‘This is what we’d like to do,’ so we proceded in that direction.”

According to Dombrowski, Cora wanted to start playing Mitch Moreland at first base more often, and Cora wondered whether that would “sit well” with Ramirez. Eventually, Cora made the apparent decision it wouldn’t be OK with Ramirez, and that facilitated the roster move.