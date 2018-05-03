David Backes, Cedric Paquette Drop Gloves During Bruins-Lightning Game 3

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins needed an energy boost in the second period of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, and David Backes stepped up to provide it.

With just under fives minute left in the second stanza of Game 3 at TD Garden, the B’s winger and Lightning center Cedric Paquette engaged in a shoving match behind Tampa Bay’s net before dropping the gloves and trading blows.

The mini-bout served as the first fight in this second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, which currently is knotted at one game apiece.