David Backes Injury: Bruins Forward Helped Down Tunnel After Hit From J.T. Miller

UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): The Bruins announced Backes will not return in Game 5.

ORIGINAL STORY: The injury bug keeps biting the Boston bruins this postseason.

In Game 5 of the B’s second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, third-line winger David Backes had to be helped down the tunnel after his head collided with J.T. Miller’s on a hit.

After sustaining the hit, Backes laid out on the ice for a few minutes. When he stood up, it was with the help of teammates and team personnel, and they proceeded to help him get off the ice and into the tunnel.

You can see the hit here.

Boston loss defenseman Torey Krug during Game 4 to an ankle injury.

