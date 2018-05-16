David Ortiz Sends Message To LeBron James Before Celtics-Cavs Game 2

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

After spending his Monday night at Fenway Park, David Ortiz is taking in another Boston sporting event Tuesday.

Ortiz made his way to TD Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ahead of the matchup in which many believe LeBron James will unleash a heroic performance, Big Papi tried to help out the Celtics by sending a message to The King.

“LeBron, we’re coming to get you,” Ortiz said on his Instagram story prior to tip-off. “We’re coming to get you. You know how we do it.”

James evidently wasn’t fazed by Ortiz’s warning, as the star forward dropped 21 (!) first-quarter points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.