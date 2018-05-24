David Price, Mookie Betts Discuss What Went Right In Price’s Outing

David Price turned in another strong start Wednesday night.

Despite picking up a no-decision in the 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, the southpaw mowed down nine batters through six innings of work. Price said his command in his fastball felt especially good, while his teammate Mookie Betts praised the pitcher, noting he didn’t have a lot of traffic on the basepath.

