David Price Seeks Second Consecutive Strong Start Wednesday Night Vs. Rays

David Price is familiar with pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Boston lefty has faced the American League East foe 12 times since joining the Red Sox, posting a 4-4 record while holding Tampa to a .214 average.

He’s coming off his most dominant start of the 2018 campaign, in which he tossed nine innings of two-run ball against the Baltimore Orioles.

So what would a second strong start mean for the pitcher?

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Lenny DiNardo and Steve Lyons discuss the importance of Price putting together another quality start, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

