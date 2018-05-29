Dead Body Discovered In Indy 500 Parking Lot; Cause Under Investigation

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tragedy struck at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the weekend, but not on the track.

Campers who stayed overnight after Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 found the dead body of Adam Melchi, according to Speedway police, via the Indianapolis Star. Melchi, a 38-year-old Plano, Ill., native, “lived and breathed” the Indy 500, according to his wife, Sarah Melchi.

“It’s devastating he died at the place where he wanted (his) ashes spread,” Sarah told the Star.

Authorities currently are investigating the cause of the death, according to Speedway Police spokesman Robert Dine. The incident is not being investigated as a homicide.

Temperatures during Sunday’s race reached as high as 91 degrees, causing nearly 200 fans to be treated for heart-related issues, according to the Star. Conditions were even more extreme Monday, with temps hitting near-record highs of 95 degrees.

It’s unclear whether the high temperatures played a role in Adam’s death, Dine said. Sarah also told the Star her husband had ” no concerning medical conditions.”

Aussie driver Will Power won Sunday’s race to earn his first victory in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” In the final race of her career, Danica Patrick wrecked out on Lap 68.