Did A Fan Interfere With Aaron Judge On J.D. Martinez’s Late-Game Home Run?

The New York Yankees benefit greatly from Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch. But the park’s unique dimensions ended up costing the home team Thursday night.

After scoring four runs off the Red Sox in the seventh inning to tie the score, New York gave the lead right back in the eighth on a J.D. Martinez home run to right field that proved to be the game-winner for Boston.

Martinez’s homer just barely had enough juice to clear the low right field wall. In fact, right fielder Aaron Judge came within inches of robbing Martinez, as his glove actually made contact with a fan’s glove in the first row.

So, is that grounds for fan interference?

The consensus on the field appeared to be “no:” Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t protest for an interference call, and even Judge himself insisted the fan did no wrong.

“Interference, I mean, once it goes past that imaginary line right there above the wall, it’s fair game for them,” Judge said after the game, via NJ.com.

“If I get in a better position to make the play — that last 5 feet, the ball kind of faded toward my right and I just missed it.”

It did appear Judge slightly, well, misjudged the fly ball, even if he clearly made contact with the fan, who was ejected from the game after the incident. (Skip to the 20-second mark for a slow-motion replay.)

“The way (Judge) acted, he felt like he didn’t quite get over there,” Boone said after the game. “I’ll talk to him some more. I didn’t sense that (it was interference).”

The Yankees seem to believe there was no harm, no foul here — which means we can avoid another Jeffrey Maier fiasco.

Thumbnail photo via Screenshot via MLB.com