Did Everyone Overrate Celtics Against Cavs? Kenyon Martin Believes So

The Celtics looked like they were going to coast to the NBA Finals after taking down the Cavaliers in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals. But then the series shifted from Boston to Cleveland, and the Cavs swung momentum in their favor with back-to-back victories.

Which begs the question: Did everyone overrate the Celtics?

The C’s have been a different team away from TD Garden this postseason, and the Cavs, of course, still have the NBA’s best player, LeBron James, who’s gunning for his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. Perhaps it was foolish to write off Cleveland, especially since Boston entered the teams’ series as a rather sizable underdog.

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin argued Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that some folks did, in fact, overrate the Celtics after Games 1 and 2. Check it out in the video below.

Whatever the case, there’s no denying that Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston is crucial.

