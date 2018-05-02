Did Sidney Crosby Spit At Capitals Player During Penguins’ Game 3 Loss?

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have seen too much of each other over the past three seasons. The Metropolitan Division rivals are meeting in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the third consecutive season with the Penguins eliminating the Caps in each of the past two postseasons.

Familiarity often breeds contempt, and in the case of these two teams, it’s been apparent during their second-round playoff series.

Take Tuesday night’s Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena for example.

Not only did Capitals forward Tom Wilson try to take Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese’s head off, with a full-speed, high check that gave Reese a broken jaw and a concussion, but the face of the NHL got a little nasty with the opposition as well.

During a second-period kerfuffle on the boards, Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby appeared to spit at Evgeny Kuznetsov after the two got into a verbal exchange.

Take a look:

Crosby is either spitting at Kuzy or blowing him kisses… pic.twitter.com/CiXUda5VUn — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 2, 2018

Crosby was dragged away by Alex Ovechkin and that’s when he either hocked a loogy at Kuznetsov or perhaps it was just the snapping motion his neck made when Ovy yanked him away.

Either way, the Capitals defeated the Penguins 4-3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

