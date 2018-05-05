Does Bruins’ Brad Marchand Lick Lightning’s Ryan Callahan After Big Hit?

It appears as though Brad Marchand is at it again.

The Boston Bruins winger got some attention in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs for licking Leafs forward Leo Komarov.

And it appears Komarov isn’t the only forward Marchand has eyes for.

In the second period of Game 4 of the B’s second-round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, it looked like Marchand gave Bolts winger a little lick after a big hit.

You be the judge:

Take another look:

BRAD NO pic.twitter.com/ncbUbHp9w5 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 5, 2018

If Marchand did, in fact, lick Callahan, maybe it is just him fulfilling a sponsorship need for Mentos.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images