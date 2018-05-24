Donald Trump Lauds NFL Anthem Policy, Suggests Players Who Protest Leave U.S.

Photo via Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

Once an afterthought, NFL players’ behavior during the national anthem may be grounds for firing or deportation.

That’s according to President Donald Trump, who reacted to the NFL’s new national anthem policy in an interview with “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade that aired Thursday morning.

“I think that’s good. I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still, I think it’s good,” Trump told Kilmeade after hearing of the policy for the first time. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

The league’s new policy stipulates players must stand during the national anthem if they’re on the field but have the option to remain in the locker room instead. Players will be fined if they don’t adhere to the new rule or otherwise don’t “show respect” for the flag.

The NFL has Trump in part to thank for why protests during the national anthem have become such a hot-button issue. The president ripped NFL players who protest at a rally last September, suggesting team owners fire anyone who disrespects the flag.

Trump’s comments incited months of debate about what constituted disrespect during the anthem, but he’s not taking credit for starting the anti-protest movement.

“I think the people pushed it forward,” Trump added. “This was not me. I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward. This country is very smart. We have very smart people. And that’s something that ideally could have been taken care of when it first started. It would have been a lot easier.

“But if (the owners) did that, they’re doing the right thing.”