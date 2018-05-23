Donald Trump Tweeting About ‘Spygate’ Has Patriots, NFL Fans A Bit Confused

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

We need new names for our scandals, America.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI early Wednesday morning on Twitter, responding to reports that the bureau used a confidential source within Trump’s campaign to determine whether his aides were colluding with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

This controversy has nothing to do with the sports world — or least it didn’t until Trump decided to label it with a familiar moniker.

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Sound familiar, New England Patriots fans?

The Patriots’ “Spygate” scandal refers to a 2007 incident in which New England head coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 and lost a first-round NFL Draft pick after the Patriots were caught filming the New York Jets’ defensive signals from an unauthorized location.

Yet Trump’s tweet usurped the Patriots’ scandal as the country’s No. 1 “Spygate,” forcing it to be re-branded as “Spygate (NFL).”

The political scandal is no laughing matter, but that didn’t stop the internet from making a few obvious jokes at the Patriots’ expense.

The only "spygate" I'll acknowledge is the time the Patriots filmed the Jets practice in 2007 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 23, 2018

The President alleges Spygate is happening again. As such, Roger Goodell is taking more picks away from the Patriots on general principle. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 23, 2018

The Belichick stuff makes SO much more sense now. https://t.co/XIlSo2aZll — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) May 23, 2018

Mostly, the sports world just wants Trump — who has close ties to the Patriots — to clear up the name confusion.

No matter where you stand on the president or the Patriots, we can all agree that Trump can't call this Spygate right? — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) May 23, 2018

Alas, what’s done is done, and Patriots fans will have to deal with that one annoying Jets fan making Spygate references for the considerable future.