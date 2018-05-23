Donald Trump Tweeting About ‘Spygate’ Has Patriots, NFL Fans A Bit Confused

We need new names for our scandals, America.
President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI early Wednesday morning on Twitter, responding to reports that the bureau used a confidential source within Trump’s campaign to determine whether his aides were colluding with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.
This controversy has nothing to do with the sports world — or least it didn’t until Trump decided to label it with a familiar moniker.
Sound familiar, New England Patriots fans?
The Patriots’ “Spygate” scandal refers to a 2007 incident in which New England head coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 and lost a first-round NFL Draft pick after the Patriots were caught filming the New York Jets’ defensive signals from an unauthorized location.
Yet Trump’s tweet usurped the Patriots’ scandal as the country’s No. 1 “Spygate,” forcing it to be re-branded as “Spygate (NFL).”
The political scandal is no laughing matter, but that didn’t stop the internet from making a few obvious jokes at the Patriots’ expense.
Mostly, the sports world just wants Trump — who has close ties to the Patriots — to clear up the name confusion.
Alas, what’s done is done, and Patriots fans will have to deal with that one annoying Jets fan making Spygate references for the considerable future.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP