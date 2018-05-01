Donovan Mitchell Appears To Like Celtics Fans’ Chant At Ben Simmons

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Is Ben Simmons really a rookie? Depends on who you ask.

And if you ask Boston Celtics fans, he certainly is not.

In fact, C’s fans made it a priority to chant “not a rookie” at Simmons throughout Boston’s second-round NBA playoff Game 1 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Though Philly selected Simmons first overall in the 2016 draft, he never saw the floor in his first season due to injury. He has been stellar in his “rookie” campaign this season, and very well could win the Rookie of the Year award. The only other player who likely could steal that honor from Simmons is Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

And when C’s fans started jeering Simmons, it appeared Mitchell took a liking to it.

Check this out:

Donovan Mitchell's tweet when Boston fans were chanting "Not a rookie" at Ben Simmons. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sgn4j6Y7gL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2018

Coincidence? We think not.

Simmons finished the night with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Philly’s loss.