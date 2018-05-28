Donovan Mitchell Hits Nail On The Head With Tweet About Jayson Tatum

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

There always will be innate competition between Donovan Michell and Jayson Tatum, but that isn’t stopping the Utah Jazz guard from praising a fellow player from the 2017 NBA draft class.

While Mitchell likely will finish ahead of Tatum in the Rookie of the Year voting, the Boston Celtics forward currently holds bragging rights in that his team still is playing in the playoffs. And not only is Tatum playing in the postseason, he’s thriving.

The 20-year-old shined bright early in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday with nine first-quarter points. In addition to helping give Boston a lead after one quarter of play, Tatum’s performance prompted an accurate tweet from Mitchell.

That boy Tatum a killer ain’t he👀 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 28, 2018

Above all else, Tatum’s efforts throughout these playoffs have shown he’s not afraid of the big moment, which certainly bodes well for the Celtics in the years to come.