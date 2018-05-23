Draymond Green’s Bad-Luck Game 4 Included Crucial Missed Warriors Timeout

If you’re here for the Draymond Green schadenfreude, well, you’re in luck.
The Golden State Warriors forward found himself on the wrong end of several unfortunate plays Tuesday night in his team’s surprising loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
First up was a trip to the NBA graveyard after Rockets star James Harden dunked all over Green in the first half.
But Green is a proud man, so he tried to atone for his embarrassment by dropping his own vicious hammer in the second half. Here’s how that went:
Sheesh.
Yet Green’s Twitter-made follies would have been meaningless if the Warriors had been able to win or force overtime on the final possession. In fact, Green tried to make the smart play by signaling for a timeout with five seconds remaining and Golden State scrambling while trailing by two points.
Alas, the officials didn’t see Green’s signal, and two bad Warriors looks resulted in a 94-92 loss.
If you watch the replay, Green did appear to signal for a timeout at around the five-second mark, but the referee wasn’t looking in his direction.
Golden State’s upset loss, which tied the series at 2-2, means Houston can advance to the NBA Finals if it takes care of business at home in Game 5 and a potential Game 7.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
