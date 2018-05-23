Draymond Green’s Bad-Luck Game 4 Included Crucial Missed Warriors Timeout

If you’re here for the Draymond Green schadenfreude, well, you’re in luck.

The Golden State Warriors forward found himself on the wrong end of several unfortunate plays Tuesday night in his team’s surprising loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

First up was a trip to the NBA graveyard after Rockets star James Harden dunked all over Green in the first half.

But Green is a proud man, so he tried to atone for his embarrassment by dropping his own vicious hammer in the second half. Here’s how that went:

Rough night for Draymond 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZU3T63jhGb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2018

Sheesh.

Yet Green’s Twitter-made follies would have been meaningless if the Warriors had been able to win or force overtime on the final possession. In fact, Green tried to make the smart play by signaling for a timeout with five seconds remaining and Golden State scrambling while trailing by two points.

Draymond Green, per quote sheet, says he tried calling timeout at the end. “It is what it is." — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 23, 2018

Alas, the officials didn’t see Green’s signal, and two bad Warriors looks resulted in a 94-92 loss.

End of the game got a little crazy pic.twitter.com/ZSwlrSuatc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2018

If you watch the replay, Green did appear to signal for a timeout at around the five-second mark, but the referee wasn’t looking in his direction.

Steve Kerr on final full possession: "I wanted the timeout. Draymond was trying to call one around four seconds… At that point, the officials weren't looking… I was hoping they'd give it to us." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 23, 2018

Golden State’s upset loss, which tied the series at 2-2, means Houston can advance to the NBA Finals if it takes care of business at home in Game 5 and a potential Game 7.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images