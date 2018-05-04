Drew Bledsoe Rocks Terry Rozier Shirt During Celtics-Sixers Game 2

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

It looks as if Terry Rozier has a fan for life in Drew Bledsoe.

After the first-round feud between the Boston Celtics point guard and Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, in which Rozier mistakenly referred to the point guard as “Drew” Bledsoe, ended with the C’s advancing with a Game 7 win, it was assumed any talk of Eric Bledsoe and Rozier would be done.

But that’s not the case.

Rozier showed up to TD Garden before Game 1 of the Celtics’ second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers in a No. 11 Drew Bledsoe jersey, so naturally the former Patriots quarterback had tor return the favor. During Game 2 on Thursday night, Bledsoe took to Instagram to show himself rocking a “Scary” Terry Rozier shirt.

Well played, Drew.