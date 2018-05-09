Drew Bledsoe, Terry Rozier Embrace Before Celtics-76ers Game 5

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — Terry Rozier and Drew Bledsoe have developed an unlikely bond during the 2018 NBA playoffs, and the former New England Patriots quarterback is at TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics guard take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Bledsoe, as expected, made the media rounds as well.

Drew Bledsoe is at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/rFpGTNXpTN — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) May 9, 2018

Rozier brought Bledsoe back into the talk of Boston sports when he accidentally mentioned the former QB’s name in a press conference after Game 1 of the first round when he accidentally referred to Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe as “Drew.”

The Bucks’ Bledsoe didn’t seem thrilled about Rozier’s mistake, and the two feisty guards entertained fans with an incredible head-to-head matchup that the C’s ultimately won in seven games.

The Celtics are hoping Bledsoe will be a good luck charm for Wednesday night’s Game 5, where Boston needs one more win to eliminate the 76ers and reach the Eastern Conference finals.