Drew Bledsoe Weighs In On Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Drama, Playfully Jabs QB

Drew Bledsoe is enjoying a randomly delightful moment in the sun. So, while we have him here, why not get his thoughts on the New England Patriots’ latest hot-button issue?

The former Patriots quarterback, whose unintended role in a beef between the Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe has thrust him back into the spotlight, joined NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics Pregame Live” at TD Garden on Wednesday before taking in Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

And it was only a matter of time before he was asked about the 18-year relationship between Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, which, if you believe the reports, has been considerably strained in the last year.

“Yeah, I think Tommy should go into the Hall of Fame just for that, just because he’s put up with Belichick for 18 years,” Bledsoe joked, via NBC Sports Boston.

“No, you know, those two guys, when you’ve been together in a professional relationship for that long, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. It doesn’t matter if you’re laying bricks or playing quarterback, there’s going to be tension at some point in 18 years.

“And they’ve been so dang successful together over time that obviously they’ve been able to put any of that stuff aside and go on and continue to have success. And I think they will, until one or the other of them, or both of them at the same time decide to ride into the sunset, I think they’ll be a formidable team.”

That’s a reasonable take from Brady’s predecessor. Bledsoe only spent two seasons under Belichick but knows that while the duo’s relationship hasn’t exactly aged like a fine wine, there’s no reason to expect a major fallout soon.

The Pats QB-turned-wine purveyor also managed to work in a dig at Brady’s much-maligned Met Gala outfit.

“It looks like he lost a bet or something,” Bledsoe said. “He looked like he should be parking cars at a casino.”