Drew Pomeranz Discusses ‘Frustrating’ Outing From Friday Night’s Loss

For the fourth time this season, Drew Pomeranz failed to go deeper than the fourth inning.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher had a rough night on the hill in Friday night’s 7-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven hits and four earned runs with just two strikeouts.

The southpaw voiced his frustrations after the game, saying he knows what he needs to work on in order to come out stronger during his next outing.

