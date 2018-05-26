Drew Pomeranz Looks To Bounce Back In Start Against Braves

Drew Pomeranz is off to a rough start this 2018 campaign.

The Boston Red Sox starter is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA through six starts. He looks to rebound from his four-inning outing on May 18 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he surrendered five runs on seven hits when he takes the hill Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons compare Pomeranz’s stats from last season and discuss whether his rotation spot is in danger going forward.

To hear their analysis, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images