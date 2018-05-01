Duke Dawson Film Review: Versatile Corner Gives Patriots Intriguing Slot Option

It’s no secret: Drafting defensive backs in the second round hasn’t turned out too well for the New England Patriots in recent years.

From Ras-I Dowling to Jordan Richards, Tavon Wilson to Cyrus Jones, the Patriots have, for whatever reason, struggled to identify quality NFL DBs between picks No. 33 and 64.

Duke Dawson hopes to reverse that trend this season.

The Patriots drafted Dawson, who started every game at cornerback for Florida last season, 56th overall last Friday to bolster a New England secondary that lost three-year starter Malcolm Butler and depth piece Johnson Bademosi to free agency.

As Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio mentioned in his post-draft news conference, Dawson lined up in several different spots for the Gators.

In Florida’s base defense, he was an outside corner, lining up almost exclusively on the left side of the defensive formation.

When the Gators went nickel, Dawson bumped into the slot.

Occasionally, he even lined up as a sort of hybrid safety/linebacker.

There’s a chance the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Dawson could see time at all three spots for the Patriots, though he initially projects as a slot corner.

“What’s the best position (for him)? We’ll see,” Caserio said Friday night. “I mean, Devin (McCourty) played corner his first year, and he went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. Now, he’s been one of our most dependable players as a free safety for however many years as he’s been here. So how’s that going to go? We’ll see.”

As a senior last season, Dawson, a first-team All-ACC selection allowed 21 catches on 48 targets (43.8 percent) for 223 yards and four touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. When throwing his way, opposing quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 37.1, per PFF.

Dawson is aggressive, instinctive and opportunistic in coverage, often finding himself in position to make a play on the ball. Watch this goal-line pass breakup against Tennessee. He reads the play perfectly, takes advantage of a bad throw and is able to knock the ball down.

As you can see from that highlight, Dawson doesn’t have the greatest hands. In the five games of his I watched for this film review, I counted six interceptable passes that he was unable to come down with. Still, the fact he was in that position so frequently is definitely a positive. He racked up 16 pass breakups over his final two collegiate seasons, including nine as a senior.

Interestingly, three of those would-be picks came against LSU quarterback Danny Etling, Dawson’s new Patriots teammate. Watch the next three plays of this video:

Dawson did record a team-high four interceptions over the course of the season, though, including one later in that aforementioned Tennessee drive. After dropping running back John Kelly for a loss on second-and-goal, he undercut a slant route to pick off a Quinten Dormady pass at the goal line.

Dawson’s other three interceptions came on a lollypop throw by Georgia’s Jake Fromm — who badly overshot another Patriots draft pick, Sony Michel, on the play — and two tip drills, one against Florida State and one against Michigan. Dawson took the latter 48 yards the other way for a pick-six, showing some nifty footwork as he weaved through Michigan’s offense on his way to the end zone.

Of the six interceptions he had over his four seasons with the Gators, three resulted in touchdowns.

Some negatives? Dawson can get a bit grabby in coverage, resulting in some holding penalties.

He also needs to refine his tackling technique — he too often throws his shoulder at the ball-carrier rather than wrapping up, causing some misses — and he’s not immune to mistakes in coverage, as one would expect from a player who still was available late in the second round.

Against Florida State, Dawson gave a receiver a free release at the line on a play that resulted in a 50-yard gain. Later in that same game, wide receiver Auden Tate beat him cleanly on a slant for a touchdown.

Stephon Gilmore is basically guaranteed to fill one starting cornerback spot for the Patriots this season, and veteran newcomer Jason McCourty looks like the favorite to replace Butler as the other starter. Since Gilmore and McCourty both are boundary corners, that would leave Dawson, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones, Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz to compete for reps in the slot.

Rowe was the Patriots’ third corner when healthy in 2017, with Jonathan Jones filling in while Rowe was out with a groin injury. Cyrus Jones, who struggled as a rookie both on defense and on special teams, missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Lewis and Wiltz are lesser-known commodities after spending the season on the practice squad. Undrafted rookies J.C. Jackson and A.J. Moore also will vie for roster spots.

Dawson should be right in that mix and could begin the season as New England’s top slot option.

