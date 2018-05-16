Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Do You Agree With Supreme Court’s Decision On Sports Gambling?

The United States Supreme Court made what could end up being a landmark decision Monday, when they struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 to pave the way for the legalization of sports betting.

The decision of whether or not to allow sports gambling now will be left up to each individual state.

While multiple professional sports leagues have asked Congress for a structure for them to follow, it appears that there soon will be a huge windfall for those in the sports world with the influx of gambling money.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, we asked if fans agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision, check out the video above to see the results.

Thumbnail photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Network Images