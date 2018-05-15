Durham Bulls Hilariously Fire Back At Ben Shapiro’s ‘Bull Durham’ Dig

Photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

For many people, “Bull Durham” represents the pinnacle of sports cinema.

But is the 1988 cult classic really as good as everyone thinks? Ben Shapiro, for one, believes the hype is unwarranted.

The right-leaning political commentator/pot-stirrer took to Twitter on Monday to proclaim that “Bull Durham” is the most “overrated” baseball movie of all time. And it didn’t take long for the real-life Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate, to fire back.

Check out this exchange:

“Bull Durham” is the most overrated baseball movie ever. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 15, 2018

So, what movie really is the greatest baseball flick ever made?

Classics such as “The Natural,” “Major League,” “Field of Dreams” and “A League of Their Own” certainly can make convincing cases. Also, movies like “Moneyball” and “61*” really never get the credit they deserve. And while “42” wasn’t nearly as good as it should’ve been, it’s still pretty solid.

(Sorry, “Fever Pitch,” “Hardball” and “Trouble With the Curve,” you really don’t belong in this discussion.)

At the end of the day, “Bull Durham” probably gets the nod, thanks to great (and slightly NSFW) scenes like this: