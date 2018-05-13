Dwane Casey Thanks Toronto Raptors Fans In Letter One Day After Firing

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

What a week it’s been for Dwane Casey.

After being elected as Coach of the Year by his peers, Casey was ultimately fired from the Toronto Raptors after being swept from the second round of the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A day after the firing, Casey published a letter in the Toronto Star thanking the Raptors fans for the past seven years.

“Dear Toronto,

Thank you.

Thank you to basketball fans across this city and the country of Canada who supported the Raptors and welcomed my family with open arms during our seven years here,” Casey penned. “Thank you to all the fans who cheered us on at the Air Canada Centre while we built this program into a playoff contender, packed Jurassic Park even in the cold and rain, watched the games from home and offered their undying support as we traveled this road to relevancy together…”

Through the seven seasons Casey coached Toronto, he strung together a 320-228 record and led the Raptors to their first No. 1 seed in team history.