Dwight Freeney Explains What He Believes Is Tom Brady’s Greatest Attribute

There are no shortage of quality attributes that Tom Brady possesses.

The New England Patriots quarterback has cemented himself as one of the greatest in NFL history, and given his skill set, his top quality varies based on who you ask.

But one of the Pats’ fiercest rivals during Brady era, the Indianapolis Colts, got quite a good look at him as he was compiling his first few Super Bowls victories, and as such have a pretty good read on what he’s capable of.

And as an opponent, few know Brady better than longtime Colts defensive lineman Dwight Freeney. During an appearanc Thursday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed”, Freeney described what he thought was Brady’s best attribute. He could have gone with his pocket presence or football IQ, but instead Freeney cited Brady’s calmness as the biggest factor to his success.

Take a listen to his reason why:

"The biggest thing with Tom is his mental game … his calmness is the greatness attribute that he has."@DwightFreeney on playing against Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/VaT7pcQeW9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 3, 2018

Interesting.

Indeed, Brady’s composure certainly has been a key factor in his success, especially given all the comebacks the Pats signal-caller has orchestrated over the years.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images