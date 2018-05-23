Eagles’ Chris Long Speaks Out Against NFL’s New National Anthem Policy

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Chris Long will not stick to sports.

The veteran defensive end has developed a reputation as one of the most socially conscious NFL players, and he continues to use his platform to voice his opinion about what’s going on in the country and around the league.

In wake of the NFL’s latest national anthem policy, which imposes fines on teams if a player doesn’t “stand and respect the anthem,” Long took to Twitter to express his feelings about the ruling.

Given the number of players who used the national anthem as a medium for peaceful protest in the last few seasons, we have a feeling Long hardly is the only member of the football world who feels this way about the new policy.