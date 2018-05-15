Eagles’ Lane Johnson Blasts Arrogant Patriots For Pre-Super Bowl Trash Talk

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

You’d think that beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII would have been enough for Lane Johnson, but as we have learned in recent months, Johnson is all about rubbing salt in the Patriots’ wound.

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle threw some shade at the Patriots following the 41-33 win over Tom Brady and Co. in Super Bowl LII, calling them a “fear-based organization.”

Johnson continued throwing barbs at New England on Tuesday, when he torched them for being “arrogant” and claimed Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft talked smack prior to Super Bowl LII on “The Steven Austin Show” podcast.

“Here’s what pissed me off,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “The Patriots, obviously, I respect their coach, I respect Bill (Belichick), I respect Tom Brady, but just because the way that they won the Super Bowls, the Patriot Way, is that how everybody else is supposed to do the same thing? No, it’s not. And that’s what I got mad at, the arrogance by them.

“There was obviously some stuff behind closed doors. Their owner talking s— to our owner. Bill talking s— to our head coach (Doug Pederson) before the game. I’m not going to say it, but a lot of s— kind built up to that, and I just got tired of hearing about it, man, to be honest.”

The 28-year-old fired one final shot at the Patriots and how they go about their business.

“That’s the thing, you’re never going to know,” Johnson said. “Whatever they’re told to do in the media is what they’re told to do. Like I said, they’re robots.”

We’re sure this isn’t the last time Johnson will have something to say about Brady, Belichick and the Patriots, especially when the two teams meet in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason.