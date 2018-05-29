Eagles’ Nick Foles Denies Vetoing Potential Trade To Browns

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nick Foles is a Super Bowl MVP but he’s not an all-powerful force in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback denied a report claiming he nixed a potential trade that would have sent him to the Cleveland Browns, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLean.

Nick Foles on report that he influenced #Eagles turning down Browns trade offer: First I heard of it was when someone texted me asking if it was true. Trade scenario never got to me, if true. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 29, 2018

NFL Media’s Mike Silver reported last week, citing sources, the Cleveland Browns offered the Eagles the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but Philadelphia rejected the trade after running it by Foles because he reportedly wants to remain with the team.

Foles, nominally the Eagles backup quarterback, led the team to victory in Super Bowl LII just 57 days after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury. Foles’ shining performances prompted other teams to consider trading for him, but the Eagles aren’t rushing their security blanket out the door with Wentz unlikely to return by Week 1.