Eagles Win Royal Wedding By Hilariously Trolling Prince Harry, Carson Wentz

The world stood still Saturday morning to celebrate the marriage between Meghan Markle and Prince … Carson?

We mean Prince Henry — or is it OK to say Prince Harry?

Who knows.

Of course, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, tied the knot Saturday morning in England. Hours before the Royal Wedding, however, the Philadelphia Eagles stole the show with a tweet reminding everyone of what is truly important: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is Prince Harry’s doppelganger.

Check this out:

Amazing.

Now, we know that Harry’s current hair-do (ah-thank you) makes it tough to see the similarity between he and Wentz. But a quick Google search — or a look at this tweet and this tweet — will show you the resemblance is uncanny.

All jokes aside, the Royal Wedding was, if nothing else, fascinating. Here’s a clip of the newlyweds exiting St George’s Chapel in Windsor, United Kingdom:

Life goals.

See you at Eagles training camp, Henry.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images