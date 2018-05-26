Eduardo Rodriguez Raves About Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez’s Offense

There is no shortage of power at the top of the Boston Red Sox’s lineup.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are the top home run-hitters in Major League Baseball, with Betts smacking his league-leading 17th dinger of the year in Friday’s win over the Atlanta Braves, while Martinez clocked his 16th homer.

Following the game, Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez raved about the power of the two sluggers.

To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.