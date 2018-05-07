Even LeBron James’ Son Is Roasting Drake Over Raptors’ Woes Vs. Cavs

Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’re reading this, it’s too late for the Toronto Raptors to shake their playoff demons.

The Raptors trail the Cavaliers 3-0 in their second-round NBA playoff series and will be bounced Monday night unless they find a way to win Game 4 in Cleveland. That’s bad news for Drake, a Toronto native and die-hard Raps fan whose early-series trash talk apparently is backfiring.

In fact, Toronto’s struggles opened the rapper up to criticism from an unlikely source: the son of Cavs star LeBron James.

After Drake posted a non-basketball related Instagram photo Sunday night, LeBron James Jr. hit the “God’s Plan” singer with a burn that’s sure to make headlines.

Wait what is going here 👀 pic.twitter.com/FeH2INVpZY — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 7, 2018

That went zero to 100 real quick.

Never one to shy away from an Instagram spat, Drake responded by telling Bronny “my season starts in June,” a possible hint that he could drop his next album, “Scorpion,” this summer.

The rapper might want to stick to his off-court endeavors, as Bronny’s father has absolutely owned the Raptors this series. Then again, Drake is about to have more free time on his hands, so maybe the James clan’s efforts will expedite that album release date.