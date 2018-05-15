Ex-Cowboys Star Jason Witten Predicts Which Team Dez Bryant Will Sign With

Photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

With training camp roughly two months away, the NFL free-agency cupboard essentially is empty.

Except some guy named Dez Bryant.

The Dallas Cowboys released the star wide receiver in April after eight seasons in the Lone Star State. Over a month has passed since then, yet Bryant still hasn’t found a new home.

Enter: Jason Witten.

The former Cowboys tight end, who recently retired to join ESPN, appeared Monday on the “Adam Schefter Podcast,” and offered a prediction of where Bryant ultimately will sign.

“I think Dez is certainly going to have some great opportunities,” Witten said. “He’s motivated and I think he’s going to end up going to the Green Bay Packers.

” … (Packers quarterback) Aaron Rodgers, he throws that back-shoulder throw so well and Dez has great chemistry with a good quarterback that can put the ball wherever he wants. Because I still believe Dez can high-point the football as good as any other wide receiver in the National Football League. So, you partner him up with (tight end) Jimmy Graham and Aaron Rodgers, I think that offense can put up a lot of points.”

Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten go BTS of the MNF tryout process with @AdamSchefter on the #AdamSchefterPodcast LISTEN: https://t.co/brKBTGT0Xe — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) May 14, 2018

(Witten’s comments about Bryant occur around the 24-minute mark.)

As Witten mentioned, adding Bryant to a Rodgers-led offense that already includes Graham, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams is a scary thought. However, adding him would do nothing to fix the Packers’ below-average defense, which ranked 26th in points allowed (384) last season.