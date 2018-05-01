Ex-Patriots Exec Likens Braxton Berrios To Former Slot Receiver Greats

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots had a successful 2018 NFL Draft by almost all accounts, as the defending AFC champions were able to stock the cupboard with future draft picks while also landing a few players who should be able to contribute immediately.

And while the Patriots didn’t draft Tom Brady’s successor as many predicted they would, New England appears to have replaced one of the key members of its team that left in free agency — Danny Amendola.

With the No. 210 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Patriots selected University of Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios who bears a striking resemblance to past Patriot slot receivers, including Amendola, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker.

And former Patriot executive Michael Lombardi gave a glowing review of Berrios on The Ringer’s “GM Street” podcast.

"You watch this guy play and you say wait a minute, this is Wes Welker, wait a minute, this is Danny Amendola, wait a minute, this could be Julian Edelman…" @mlombardiNFL on Pats draftee Braxton Berrios. "He can return punts, he has great hands…" — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 1, 2018

"…he's going to be inside the slot receiver. He shows enough toughness. I thought this was a great pick…if he's smart, he'll just start following Julian Edelman around." More @mlombardiNFL on Berrios. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 1, 2018

That certainly should get Patriots fans fired up.

The 5-foot-9, 184-pound receiver is known as a great route runner with stellar hands and the ability to make catches across the middle of the field, something New England will miss with Amendola now in Miami.