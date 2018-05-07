Fan Epically Trolled Brad Marchand During Game 5 Over Bizarre Licking Habit

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning developed quite the rivalry over the course of the season, but Brad Marchand managed to add a little intimacy to their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Marchand, who’s been one of the NHL’s premier agitators since he entered the league, found a new way to get under opponents’ skin that was as bizarre as it was unsanitary. The Bruins forward developed a habit of licking opposing players during the playoffs, which prompted Marchand to be “put on notice” by the league for his unorthodox antics.

During Game 5 of Bruins-Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday, one fan decided to poke fun at Marchand and his licking ways by making a makeshift jersey and donning a dog cone.

Check out the troll job in the clip below:

Well played.

Marchand’s licking will be put on pause until the 2018-19 campaign, as the Lightning ended the Bruins’ season with a 3-1 Game 5 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports